PDS Planning Inc Purchases 113 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 632,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 160,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

