PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.