Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 55.7% – Should You Sell?

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 55.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 3,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

