PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.58.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

