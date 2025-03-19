Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.26% and a negative return on equity of 374.33%.
Peraso Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of PRSO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,219. Peraso has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62.
Peraso Company Profile
