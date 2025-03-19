Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.26% and a negative return on equity of 374.33%.

Peraso Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PRSO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,219. Peraso has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

