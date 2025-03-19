Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Acquires A$21,196.77 in Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Mona Kanaan acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.08 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,196.77 ($13,501.13).

Mona Kanaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Mona Kanaan acquired 7,000 shares of Perpetual stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.37 ($12.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,576.00 ($86,354.14).

Perpetual Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Perpetual Cuts Dividend

Perpetual Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.03%.

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

