Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Plans $0.24 — Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2403 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.2 %
PBR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,283,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,479,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.