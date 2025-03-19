Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Plans $0.24 — Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2403 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.2 %

PBR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,283,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,479,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

