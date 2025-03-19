PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading 2.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.47). Approximately 1,923,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 822,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

PetroTal Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £418.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.90.

About PetroTal

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.

