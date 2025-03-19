Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 851,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 82,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

