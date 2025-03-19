Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 8,257,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,173,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.