Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Pharvaris Trading Down 3.3 %

PHVS opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $834.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -3.02. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

