Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,695 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 5.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 1.45% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $60,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

