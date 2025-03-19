Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,116,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 8,042,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,292.0 days.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Trading Up 8.4 %

PANHF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

