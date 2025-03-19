Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,116,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 8,042,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,292.0 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Trading Up 8.4 %
PANHF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
