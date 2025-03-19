Pirelli & C. (PLLIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.
Pirelli & C. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.
About Pirelli & C.
