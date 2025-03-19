Pirelli & C. (PLLIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

About Pirelli & C.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Pirelli Ice, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC, DIABLO ROSSO IV, DIABLO Rain, ANGEL GT, DIABLO ROSSO II, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP, PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP, DIABLO Rosso IV Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, MT 60, SCORPION MT 90 A/T, SCORPION Rally STR, SPORT DEMON, MT 21 Rallycross, MT 43 PRO TRIAL, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.