Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $323.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.78. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

