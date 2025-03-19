Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,538,247 ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,538,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.88% of ProQR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.