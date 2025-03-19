Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,108.28).

David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, David Sproule acquired 500,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$400,000.00 ($254,777.07).

On Thursday, December 19th, David Sproule bought 250,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($55,732.48).

Polymetals Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.95.

About Polymetals Resources

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

