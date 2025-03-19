Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 410,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 197,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The company has a market cap of C$37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

