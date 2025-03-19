Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX) Insider Gavin Shepherd Buys 614,092 Shares

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Shepherd acquired 614,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$26,405.96 ($16,819.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 17.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Prescient Therapeutics Company Profile

Prescient Therapeutics Limited, a clinical stage oncology company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of various cancers in Australia. Its lead drug candidate is PTX-200, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for HER2-negative breast cancer, Phase IB/2 clinical trial in relapsed and refractory AML, and Phase 1b in recurrent or persistent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and PTX-100, a RhoA inhibitor, for hematological and solid malignancies that focuses on cancers with Ras and RhoA mutations.

