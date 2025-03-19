Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Presidio Property Trust comprises 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned 0.93% of Presidio Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.45. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.