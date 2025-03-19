Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 1,806,461 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806,461 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.27% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $45,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 74,455 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 349.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.