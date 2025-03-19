Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 86,900 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.39% of Zoom Video Communications worth $98,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,906,000 after buying an additional 2,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $99,471,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $62,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,119,000 after buying an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 779,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,054,000 after buying an additional 521,778 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80.
In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $9,328,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $851,189.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,534.40. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,271 shares of company stock worth $29,496,892. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
