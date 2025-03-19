Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $290.63 and last traded at $289.80. 12,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 153,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.86.

Primerica Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.19.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

