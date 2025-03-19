Privium Fund Management B.V. Cuts Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

PAAS stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.