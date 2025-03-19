Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Coupang makes up 0.7% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Coupang by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

