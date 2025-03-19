Privium Fund Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 6.3% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 156.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 406.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

PLTR opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 441.55, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.