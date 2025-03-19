Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 18,452 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,452 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 438,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in B2Gold by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,875,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,596,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,500 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in B2Gold by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,139,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in B2Gold by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,701,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after buying an additional 251,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

