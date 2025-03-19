Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 100,000 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for about 1.0% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $2,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 1.5 %

GSBD stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.