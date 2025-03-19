PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $103.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.