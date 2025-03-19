Promising Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – March 19th

Alibaba Group, Baidu, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares issued by companies involved in producing, owning, or distributing various forms of entertainment, such as movies, music, video games, sports, and streaming services. These stocks often reflect consumer trends and technological innovation, and their performance can be influenced by changes in media consumption habits and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,242,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,246,459. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.73.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $4.18 on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. 5,588,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,040. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

