Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

Alphabet, Baidu, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, Medtronic, ServiceNow, and Oracle are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies involved in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. Investors often consider these stocks for their potential stability and growth, as the demand for healthcare tends to remain strong even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,725,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $146.08 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $4.18 on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,323. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.78. 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $459.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.54.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.27. 1,901,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,534. The stock has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.13 and a 200-day moving average of $309.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.73. 4,865,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,386. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $16.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $846.14. The stock had a trading volume of 477,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $983.82 and its 200 day moving average is $985.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.16. 2,480,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

