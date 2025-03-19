Promising Space Stocks Worth Watching – March 16th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Boeing, Honeywell International, RTX, and Northrop Grumman are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to the stocks of companies that are primarily involved in the space industry, including activities such as satellite communications, rocket manufacturing, space exploration, and related technologies. These companies drive innovation in aerospace technology and capitalize on the growing demand for advanced space services and infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,966,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,160,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.03 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $10.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.21. 5,771,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $10.83 on Friday, hitting $294.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,694. Eaton has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,755. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.62. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.50. Honeywell International has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $130.00. 5,379,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

NYSE NOC traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $486.10. 1,402,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.93 and a 200-day moving average of $494.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31.

