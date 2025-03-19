ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,619,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,736,497 shares.The stock last traded at $84.57 and had previously closed at $83.82.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

