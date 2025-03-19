ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.76. Approximately 755,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,192,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTY. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 10,040.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. GG Group Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

