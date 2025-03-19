Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 986791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Prosus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

Further Reading

