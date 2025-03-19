ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,664,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $822.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

