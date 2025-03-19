ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

