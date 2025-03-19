PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
PURE Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of PURE opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.35.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PURE Bioscience
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.