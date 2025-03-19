PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.