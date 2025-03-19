Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 46.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Stories

