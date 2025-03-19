Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 11,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 177,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,907. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 133.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $73.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

