Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.42. 3,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,971 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 137.98% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $36,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

