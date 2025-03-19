Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:PYXS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,319. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

