Q1 Earnings Estimate for Sylogist Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sylogist in a research report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$200.04 million, a PE ratio of 187.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.11. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$8.09 and a 1-year high of C$11.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 88.77%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

