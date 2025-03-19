Q1 Earnings Estimate for Sylogist Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sylogist in a research report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Sylogist Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$200.04 million, a PE ratio of 187.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.11. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$8.09 and a 1-year high of C$11.60.
Sylogist Dividend Announcement
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
Featured Stories
