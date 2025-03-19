Q1 Earnings Forecast for Zumiez Issued By B. Riley

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 362.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 190.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,845 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $893,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,795.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,529 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

