Q1 EPS Estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a negative net margin of 578.80%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.37. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 157,673 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

