Q1 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Cut by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

NYSE EOG opened at $122.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,062,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

