Q1 EPS Forecast for Monogram Orthopaedics Raised by Analyst

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Monogram Orthopaedics from $4.00 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRM opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.66. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Monogram Orthopaedics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Monogram Orthopaedics by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics in the third quarter worth $62,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

