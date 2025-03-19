Q2 Earnings Forecast for BLDP Issued By Cormark

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Friday, March 14th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.34 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,598,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 191,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 644,861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 661,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,524,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 252,524 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

