Q2 EPS Forecast for Calfrac Well Services Boosted by Analyst

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 1.6 %

CFW opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.45 and a one year high of C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Calfrac Well Services

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 530,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,909,440.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,193,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,821. 46.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.