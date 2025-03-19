Q3 EPS Forecast for Antero Midstream Lowered by Analyst

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AM. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $48,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

